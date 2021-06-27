LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,704,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,252,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $61,260,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 151.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,159,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,563,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after purchasing an additional 427,258 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NYSE HLT opened at $124.48 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

