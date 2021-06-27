LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.65 and a one year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

