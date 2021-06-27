LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,061 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after acquiring an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $396.43 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

