LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,618,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 18,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

