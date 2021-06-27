Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LAZR. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $234,850,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,984,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,974,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,782,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

