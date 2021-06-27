LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. FIL Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

