Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) is one of 178 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lyra Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lyra Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lyra Therapeutics Competitors 902 3842 7098 189 2.55

Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.62%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 11.38%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics N/A -33.18% -30.79% Lyra Therapeutics Competitors -686.23% -92.58% -18.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics N/A -$22.13 million -3.33 Lyra Therapeutics Competitors $1.16 billion $77.47 million 73.47

Lyra Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

