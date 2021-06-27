MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,430,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. Research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

