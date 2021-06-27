MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at CIBC

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.75.

MAG stock opened at C$26.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 489.44. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 107.30 and a quick ratio of 105.39.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,304,913.64. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total value of C$587,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,495,613.28. Insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162 in the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

