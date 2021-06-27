Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 50,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,280,170 shares.The stock last traded at $94.23 and had previously closed at $94.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.39.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 1,772.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

