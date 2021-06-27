Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 103.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

Shares of MAIN opened at $42.11 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

