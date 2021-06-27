Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Given New GBX 420 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) had its price objective lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:MANO opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 241. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. Manolete Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 571.20 ($7.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £99.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Manolete Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

In related news, insider Leigh of Hurley acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,712.31).

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

