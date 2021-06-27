Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Price Target Cut to GBX 420

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) had its price objective trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:MANO opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241. The company has a market capitalization of £99.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. Manolete Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 571.20 ($7.46).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Manolete Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

In other Manolete Partners news, insider Leigh of Hurley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31).

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

