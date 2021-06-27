Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 58.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Qualys were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,254,000 after acquiring an additional 107,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,144,000 after acquiring an additional 45,123 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,470. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.97.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

