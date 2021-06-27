Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $174,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,300 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,070,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,483,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.