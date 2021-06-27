Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $209,000 in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 81.0% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 451.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.26. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $52,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $64,878.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock worth $598,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.