Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 16,445 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,445 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 600,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $9,952,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of FE opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

