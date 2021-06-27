Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 58,748 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $2,414,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMX stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.70.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

