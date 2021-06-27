Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.44 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,213 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Five9 were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

FIVN stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.93. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.11 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,327,851. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

