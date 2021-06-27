Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

