Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,255,240 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,255,240 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after purchasing an additional 993,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,847,000 after purchasing an additional 184,963 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PAA shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.30.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

