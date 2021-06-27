Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $2.12 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 65,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,052 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $77,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $62,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

