Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

