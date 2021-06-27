Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,032 shares of company stock worth $41,099,506 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

