Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MEDP stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $196.12.
In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,032 shares of company stock worth $41,099,506 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
