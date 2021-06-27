Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,479.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,448.01. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

