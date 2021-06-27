Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $287,508,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $207.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.44 and a 1 year high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

