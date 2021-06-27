Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $4,991,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $240.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.53. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.05 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

