Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $402,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.94.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $253.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.48. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.62 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

