Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Invests $635,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In related news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

