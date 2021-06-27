Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 200 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Waters stock opened at $337.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Waters Co. has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $349.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

