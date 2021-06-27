Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in PTC were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $138.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

