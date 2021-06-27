Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,949,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $51,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 819,098 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 637.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 230,088 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 331.4% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 201,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $909.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

