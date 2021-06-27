Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,709,000 after acquiring an additional 61,335 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

