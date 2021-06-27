Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $44.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Methanex to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Methanex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

