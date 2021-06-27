Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.90 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-3.750 EPS.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

