Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.70 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.35). 306,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 894,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.05. The company has a market capitalization of £178.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

