Michael D. Hughes Sells 9,562 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ChargePoint stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.86. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. Oppenheimer began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.