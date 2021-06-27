Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.27. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 419,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,741. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.