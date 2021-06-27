Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.27. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 419,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,741. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

