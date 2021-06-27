Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.