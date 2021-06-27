Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.32 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,303 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $67.10 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

