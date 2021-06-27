Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.60 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after buying an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

