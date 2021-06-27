Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 219,481 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 201.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,481 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,285 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TUFN shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $351.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

