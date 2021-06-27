Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 15,107 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,107 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 73,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

