Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Mirvac Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49.
About Mirvac Group
Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.