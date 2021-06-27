Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 633.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 78,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,251,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,453,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,026,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,687,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

