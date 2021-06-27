Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $232,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3,156.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $253.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $258.39. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,665 shares of company stock worth $36,168,949 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.