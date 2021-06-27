Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $1,651,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after buying an additional 116,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,514 shares of company stock worth $3,148,773. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

