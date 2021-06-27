Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 332.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

KO stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

