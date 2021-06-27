Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 9,215 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Square makes up 0.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.93.

NYSE SQ opened at $239.94 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.95, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,361,141 shares of company stock valued at $314,995,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

