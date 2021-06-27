ModiHost (AIM) 1-Day Volume Hits $27,265.00

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. ModiHost has a total market cap of $123,195.13 and approximately $27,265.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ModiHost has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

